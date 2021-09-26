NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 85,925.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after buying an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,113 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,874,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 370,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 318,786 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. Wedbush dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

