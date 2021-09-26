NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock worth $1,710,666,618.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.