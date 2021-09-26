NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.74 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

