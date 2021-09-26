NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 45,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 483.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

