NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of The Simply Good Foods worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

