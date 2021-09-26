Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 572,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $202.22. 884,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.92.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

