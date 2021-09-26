Ninety One North America Inc. Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Burford Capital worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

BUR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $10.89. 115,139 shares of the stock traded hands. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

