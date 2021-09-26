Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,209 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 2.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $60,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.60.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.08. 552,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

