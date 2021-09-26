Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.46 and a 200 day moving average of $473.47. The company has a market cap of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

