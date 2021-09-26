Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2,664.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.10. 1,208,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

