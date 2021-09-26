Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Invests $5.99 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000. Concentrix comprises 2.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.68. The company had a trading volume of 139,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 28.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.08. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $177.74.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

