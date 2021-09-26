Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Lowers Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.42. The company had a trading volume of 188,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

