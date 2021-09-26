Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 2,657 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. NetApp makes up 0.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.64. 788,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

