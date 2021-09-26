Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 2,773 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,232,421 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

