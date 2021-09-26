Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,694.83. 218,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,603.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,499.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,704.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

