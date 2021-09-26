Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 150,429 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $371,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $117.47. 909,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

