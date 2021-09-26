Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 257,939 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,939 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Mastercard worth $487,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $67,039,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,977 shares of company stock valued at $330,025,910 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.