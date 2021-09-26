Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 32,250 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.21% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $211,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.00. 555,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,462. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

