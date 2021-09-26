Ninety One UK Ltd Has $755.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,613 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 2.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $755,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

EL stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $320.65. 890,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,603. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.86 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.82 and a 200-day moving average of $312.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,775 shares of company stock worth $110,429,884 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

