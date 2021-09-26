Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 576,856 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,856 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.23% of Raytheon Technologies worth $291,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 144,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.16. 4,665,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,271. The company has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

