NIX (NIX) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $56,557.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OREO (ORE) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

