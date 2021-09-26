Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (NSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$8.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.54. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$16.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$471.38 million and a P/E ratio of 37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outpeform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

