North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,990.53

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,990.53 ($65.20) and last traded at GBX 4,990 ($65.19), with a volume of 10901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,900 ($64.02).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,854.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,466.27. The firm has a market cap of £695.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.14.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

