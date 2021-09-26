NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

