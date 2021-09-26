NuCypher (NU) Price Down 15% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $188.37 million and $33.59 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00129529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00043712 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,293,094,292 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

