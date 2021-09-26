O Dell Group LLC Has $14.11 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF accounts for 4.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,246,000 after buying an additional 293,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 554,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 364,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $8,956,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. 39,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

