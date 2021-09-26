O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.93 and its 200-day moving average is $223.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

