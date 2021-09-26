O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 781 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $411.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

