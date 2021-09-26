Obee Network (OBEE) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $14,245.83 and $97.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 73.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00101256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00127208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,307.98 or 1.00203671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.16 or 0.06950862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00750686 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obee Network Coin Trading

