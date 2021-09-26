Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145,584 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Old Republic International worth $15,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.