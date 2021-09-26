OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Down 6%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) fell 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.99. 5,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

A number of research firms have commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $562,389.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,575 shares of company stock worth $2,704,520.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth about $34,307,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

