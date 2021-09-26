Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.43. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,921.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ZEUS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 66,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 256,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

