Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $2.21

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Opium has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $99.54 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opium has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00005084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00067217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00102539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00131267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,497.22 or 0.99982834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.67 or 0.07058256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.96 or 0.00751542 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

