Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $15.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $14.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $22.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $89.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $99.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $109.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,603.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,499.73. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,704.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

