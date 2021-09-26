Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €11.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.60 ($14.82).

Shares of ORA opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Friday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.53 and a 200-day moving average of €9.99.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

