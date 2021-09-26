Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Oshkosh worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $105.76 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

