OTR Global Lowers Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Positive

OTR Global cut shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to a positive rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $320.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.81 and its 200-day moving average is $288.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $343.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.893 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.56%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

