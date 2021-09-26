Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,723. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.