Pacira BioSciences’ (PCRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

