Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

