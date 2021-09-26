Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2,820.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,561 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of AZZ worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

