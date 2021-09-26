Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of NOW worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NOW by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOW by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 182,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NOW by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NOW by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

