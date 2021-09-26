Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Black Knight by 8.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Black Knight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.