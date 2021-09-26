Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,140 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $152.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

