Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 6,580 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,392,000 after purchasing an additional 402,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,411 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

