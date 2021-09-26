Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 27,335 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

