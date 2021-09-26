Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,725 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.