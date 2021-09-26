Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $830,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $299.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.48, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.49 and its 200 day moving average is $293.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

