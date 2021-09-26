Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.