Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRMRF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.91.

Paramount Resources stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

